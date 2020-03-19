Cabo Star passengers disembark after screening

CABO STAR at port in Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO

Passengers onboard the Cabo Star ferry on Thursday morning were screened and their information taken before they were allowed to disembark.

A crew member showed flu-like symptoms of the covid19 virus while the vessel, which mainly carries cargo, sailed to Trinidad on Wednesday night.

One trucker told Newday he isn't panicking because the growing number of confirmed cases in TT is "the least of our worries."

He said the passengers were told about the issue after the boat docked in Trinidad, around 6am on Thursday.

Two ambulance crews accompanied by police boarded the boat and the vitals of all passengers and crew members were checked.

The sick man was taken away by ambulance.

It was not until 10 am that passengers were allowed to disembark. Newsday was told health workers are expected to contact them in the next two days for an update.

Tobagonian Kernon Sebro told Newsday he isn't too worried about the virus. He is more concerned about the impact it could have on his livelihood.

"I feel normal about this whole thing.

"I just hope the person don't have the virus because if he has the virus it's 14 days I'll be quarantined in Trinidad.

"We didn't see the person, they told us we cannot come downstairs, and we just see police and ambulance take the person and carried him away.

"I know for sure he was not a trucker, he's from the foreign crew that came with the boat."

After they were allowed to disembark, he said: "They test our pressure, temperature and other things before we come off the boat. They took our contact number and address, so in case anything happens to us in the next two to three days, they will contact us."

He said the other truckers were hoping that it is a common cold and not covid19 when the announcement was made.

"That will be problems for us, because it's 14 days we cannot go home to our family. This is my job. I I have to come to Trinidad...I need to take the chance, but it's a 50/50."