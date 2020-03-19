Boy, 16, shot dead in Laventille

Stock photo

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Laventille on Wednesday night.

Police said Matthew Samuel, of Wharton Street, was standing on George Street, Laventille, at around 10 pm. A gunman approached and shot him several times before running away.

People living nearby heard the gunshots and saw Samuel bleeding on the ground.

Passers-by took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while being treated.

Investigators said they did not have a motive for Samuel's murder.