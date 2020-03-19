Amid covid19 concerns, hundreds gather at Freeport church

Bethel House of God in Freeport on Thursday night. Photo by Kalifa Sarah Clyne

Police went to the Bethel House of God in Freeport on Thursday night when approximately 200 people gathered at a memorial church service.

This came days after the Prime Minister said churches should not congregate and discouraged gatherings of more than 25 people.

The event at the church was scheduled to continue for two more days.

Members of the congregation sat about one metre apart, used hand sanitiser and avoided each other, according to advice the church sent to its members. Shouts of amen could be heard as the pastor discussed the disease.

Anand Ramroop, a church member, said, "We usually have all three of our churches gather, but we advised the other churches to stay home.

“We are trying to follow the guidelines. This was a yearly meeting planned before. When the prime minister made the announcement, the pastor gave guidelines on going forward."

He said there were to be no gatherings before service and none after.

At the church, pastor Dalton Bruce spoke about the coronavirus (covid19) and the lack of a cure.

Newsday understands police went into the church to take pictures and to check whether guidelines were being observed.

They said they were satisfied that guidelines were being followed.