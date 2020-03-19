Amcham CEO: PM vague on private sector measures

AmCham CEO Nirad Tiwarie -

American Chamber of Commerce CEO Nirad Tewarie says the prime minister's address to the nation on Wednesday, which touched on the economy, should have dealt with specifics as to how government will assist the private sector to preserve jobs.

"We applaud the banks for stepping up and reducing rates and being flexible with payments in this very difficult time," Tewarie said following the broadcast.

"However," he continued, "we were a little surprised that the government did not announce specific measures to collaborate with businesses around job preservation.

Tewarie's comments follow a release by the Joint Chambers of Commerce and the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, on Tuesday, saying it was working with government to preserve jobs and keep businesses afloat, amidst the covid19 pandemic.

"We cannot do it alone," the release read. "We will rely on our government, the private sector and our community to continue working together.

On Wednesday, the prime minister addressed the nation at length and said government is committed to assisting the private sector to soften the impact of any economic fallout caused by the virus.

Tewarie suggested among measures government could have announced were, the forgiveness of green fund and business levy payments, this quarter, as the taxes are on revenue as opposed to profit, as well as deferral of corporation taxes to assist with cash flow.

The chambers said government could have offered partial support for salary payment for extended leave through tax credits or even partially accelerated NIS support of grants for micro, small and medium enterprises.

"What we did hear was that Government will be paying to businesses what is long outstanding anyway, without specifics on time lines or terms. We reiterate that Amcham TT and our members are committed to working together with all to weather this unprecedented crisis.

We continue to be willing and available to work on specifics with all stakeholders and will collaborate with our members to reduce as much of the impact as is practical on the wider society," Tewarie said.