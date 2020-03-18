Venezuelan shot dead in Carenage

Stock photo

Police are investigating the murder of a Venezuelan man who was shot in Carenage on Tuesday night.

Police said Wilson Sosa Trillo, 35, was standing at the corner of the La Horquette Branch Road and Rodney Street, at around 8 pm when he was shot several times.

Residents heard the gunshots and on checking saw Trillo bleeding on the ground.

They took Trillo to the St James Infirmary where he was declared dead.

Investigators said Trillo was not known to them.