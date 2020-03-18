TT puts 68 cruise passengers under quarantine

Image courtesy CDC

Sixty-eight nationals who returned to TT from a Caribbean cruise on Wednesday, have been placed under immediate quarantine.

The Ministry of Health, in a release to the media, said they will be held at an “isolated location in a remote part of Trinidad” for 14 days and will be closely monitored by medical professionals.

The ministry said none of the people tested positive for covid19 although there were confirmed cases on the cruise ship.

They were immediately screened by public health after they arrived on at the Piarco airport on a flight with no other passengers and taken to the quarantine facility accompanied by the police and defence force.

“All of the necessary infection control protocols (including the provision of personal protective

equipment to all relevant personnel and the strict sanitisation of surfaces) are consistently and

strictly being adhered to.”

The ministry is urging all citizens to refrain from any unnecessary travel at this time, practise proper hygiene regularly and avoid touching their faces.