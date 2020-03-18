TT fertility clinic stops treatment over coronavirus

Dr Catherine Minto-Bain, director and consultant gynaecologist at the TT IVF and Fertility Centre, stands next to embryologist Natalie Jess. The centre has announced it will stop treatment for patients due to the coronavirus, covid19. - MICHELE JORSLING

The TT IVF and Fertility Centre (T&TIVF) has taken a decision to immediately desist from beginning any new fertility treatment cycles for patients.

In a release, Dr Catherine Minto Bain, the centre’s medical director and consultant gynaecologist said this is just one of the measures the centre has implemented to in order to keep patients and their families, as well as the general public safe in light of the current situation with covid 19.

“As always, the health and wellness of our TT IVF community is our top priority, along with that of the whole of the TT population.

“We congratulate the Prime Minister and his Cabinet on their responsible and safe approach to fighting covid 19.”

In addition, the centre recommends that all patients currently in IVF cycles should freeze their embryos and defer their pregnancy until a safer time. The centre also recommends that all patients in other fertility treatment cycles, such as intrauterine insemination and ovulation induction, consider cancelling their treatments to defer pregnancy until a safer time.

Bain said the centre will contact each of its clients personally to discuss their options.

TT IVF has also implemented measures to restrict contact between staff and patients to a minimum with the closure of two of its clinics, Maraval and Charlieville, to patients. The Medical Associates clinic, St Joseph is the only clinic allowing patient-entry and is open only to patients in a treatment cycle. Everyone arriving at the clinic will be asked screening questions and patients are asked to stay home and call in if they are feeling sick or have any of the following symptoms;

* Cough or sore throat

* Fever, even low grade

* Runny nose or cold

* Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

“All consultations will now be online, and all semen analyses will be by drop-off samples only,” Bain said.

“We are continuing to follow updates and protocols advised by the World Health Organisation, the Centre for Disease Control, the Ministry of Health and other credible agencies to best ensure everyone’s safety. We will continue to closely monitor covid 19 developments, so that fertility treatments can resume as soon as it is safe.”