TT Chamber commends PM's decisive action

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks at Post Cabinet Media Briefing, Diplomatic Centre, St. Anns on Monday. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

THE CHAMBER of Industry and Commerce has commended the Prime Minister for taking decisive action in addressing the covid19 situation.

In a media release the chamber responded to Dr Rowley's address at the post-Cabinet media conference Monday where he announced a number of measures including a 14-day restriction on entry to the country of non-nationals, the closure of bars for 14 days and an extended closure of schools until April 20.

"The TT Chamber believes the steps were necessary in the effort to flatten the curve as it pertains to the spread of the covid19 virus. The TT Chamber is certain that the measures announced by the Prime Minister will have an impact on businesses and the economy. However, if this virus is not contained the impact will be much more detrimental."

The chamber said all citizens had to take responsibility for combating the spread of the virus so that the country did not experience heightened transmission rates.

"As such, we accept that stringent measures at the border are necessary. We await further information on inter-island travel and trust that a decision will be arrived at which is in the best interest of the people of TT."

The chamber said the temporary closure of schools and limiting of some business operations might have an impact on the population’s ability to meet certain financial obligations. It supports measures/recommendations put forward, such as requesting financial institutions to allow deferrals.

"It is important that we ensure that these measures are utilised for the purpose for which they were intended."

The chamber recognises that it has become necessary for companies to implement policies to manage the risks and to protect employees.

"As such businesses have been asked to be compassionate in their application of work policies by providing leave and flexible working hours. We expect that all parties will exercise good judgment and will act in good faith according to the recommended practices."

The chamber said, as the situation remained fluid, it was likely that strategies would have to be reviewed and adjusted.

"We urge businesses to adhere to the recommendations by the public health officials to ensure the safety of everyone. Emphasis must be placed on proper sanitation practices and the strong dissuasion of the gatherings with 25 persons or more.

"The TT Chamber also believes that the Prime Minister has done the right thing by establishing sector-specific committees to develop recommendations to address the economic impact of the covid19 as well as the various support measures for those impacted. We look forward to working with the authorities in any way possible as we negotiate our way forward at this critical time for our nation."