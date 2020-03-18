Taxi driver robbed, shot in Morvant

A taxi driver is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot and robbed by bandits in Morvant on Tuesday night.

Police said the man picked up one woman and two men on the Eastern Main Road, Morvant, who asked to be taken to Comprehensive Road at around 9.20 pm.

On reaching the area, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the driver in his chest and right arm.

The bandits pushed the driver out of the car, stealing his cellphone, $110 in cash and his Nissan B15 car.

Residents heard the gunshots and took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

A report was made and, hours later, police on patrol found the car abandoned along Ready Mix Road, Success Village, Laventille.

The driver underwent emergency surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators from the Morvant CID are continuing enquiries.