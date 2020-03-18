St Lucia PM tested for covid19

Allen Chastanet

St Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet went into self-quarantine after complaining of feeling unwell on Tuesday.

The St Lucia News Online said he immediately stopped going to any meetings and engagements.

It was reported that he has been tested for covid19 and awaits the results.

“In keeping with the protocols, as advised by the chief medical officer, the prime minister has been tested for the covid19. As soon as the results are available, the public will be informed,” the St Lucia News Online reported.

On March 13, St Lucia confirmed its first case of the virus and its second case the following day.