Simmons, Emrit join Police Force

WEST Indies batsman Lendl Simmons and all-rounder Rayad Emrit are some of the new players added to the revived TT Police Cricket team and they are on track to become one of the top teams in local cricket.

Manager of the team Sheldon Sewnarine explained, “These guys applied to the TT Police Service as Special Reserves Police and they fulfilled all the requirements of the exams and interviews. With further help from the Commissioner of Police and other members of the Police Service made it possible.”

Sewnarine admits that other clubs should adapt their method. “Clubs need to have these recognised players in the system so the youths can learn from them. All organisations should follow this approach because it is good for sport and cricket. The young people should come out to play sports and stay away from crime; this is what the Police initiative is all about.”

Commenting on the moral boost Simmons and Emrit brought to the team, he said “These guys are really important especially for the younger generation, they take the cricket unto their shoulders to educate the younger players.

The rest of players are very willing to learn from the international experience from Simmons and Emrit. This season, in all of our 40-over games and three-day games, we are sitting comfortably 23 points clear of the second-place team.”

National bowler Daniel St Clair, Dajourn Charles, Kerron Simmons and Sharron Lewis are notable names in the current squad that plays in the North Zone division. Sewnarine, who is also the equipment manager for Trinbago Knight Riders, added, “The team has been progressing and building on the strengths of the national and West Indies players. The aim is to reach the highest point of cricket in the country which is Premier One.”

Even though it is a couple years away, Sewnarine is already setting sights on playing in the top flight of local cricket. “The level is very high there are lots of international players and even West Indies players but we are building coming out of the zone then into Premier Two. We will continue training hard so that our players can make the national team and extension the West Indies team.”