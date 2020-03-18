Rowley, Kamla should meet

THE EDITOR: As PM Dr Rowley indicated in a timely and judicious statement on Monday, this country is in “crisis state and emergency mode” given the potential epidemic nature of the coronavirus. Quite rightly, with the widespread social and health implications, he further requested support from labour, business and the co-operation of all citizens.

This is therefore a critical moment for support from the Opposition, triggered by a quick meeting between Dr Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Will the PM invite the Opposition Leader, or will she request the meeting? Consider such co-operation and support as one of the country’s strengths, punching according to our full weight and without diminishing government’s jurisdiction.

The deadly virus is no respecter of parties. In this sense, the THA Chief Secretary should also be part of any top-level initiative to help energise the downstream thrust.

This in fact is what happened two weeks ago in Jamaica, when PM Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Peter Phillips met quietly and then publicly announced that both parties will co-operate in the national effort required to deal with the virus. The rest of the national community will likely follow with maximum efforts.

This crisis situation has no room for partisan bickering or political exploitation over the disease crisis. The troubles to the population and national economy are likely to grow more severe whichever government is in power. One of the indirect advantages for the country will likely be a significant decrease in murders and serious crimes.

Levels of the population’s inconvenience and pain, from travel restrictions to home lockdowns, are unprecedented. “Life and death situation,” said the Prime Minister. Political co-operation is now a vital necessity and could serve as an example to various sectors of society that a unified front to save the country is now top priority.

RAMESH DEOSARAN

Former senator