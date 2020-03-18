Ramco says it remains open for business; no covid19 closure

RAMCO Industries has assured it will remain open and ready to serve customers.

In a release, the company denied suggestions that it would be shutting down operations because of covid19.

It said the rumours on social media was “fake news.”

In the release, Ramco said it noted with “great concern the spreading of fake news by people on social media alleging that Ramco will be shutting down on Friday, March 20.”

“This message is false,” the release said.

Ramco said it will continue to operate normally while observing all safety protocols required for covid19.

The public was advised to contact the company at its toll-free numbers – 800-COOK and 800-LPG – to place orders for delivery and customer service requirements.

The company also said all of Ramco's filled LPG cylinders were sanitised for the protection of customers.

The Ministry of Communications was also forced to issue a statement debunking the rumours of Ramco’s closure as fake news.

In its latest covid19 update #32, the Ministry of Health said TT had seven confirmed cases of the virus while 131 tests were submitted to CARPHA for testing.