Proper look at home schooling

THE EDITOR: So the coronavirus has thrust us intothe realm of home schooling, what with regular schools being ordered shut until April 20.

A possible positive outcome is that parents have to quickly become teachers and if they develop the confidence to help their children learn, then the entire education system will be better for this. Let us build our capacity for home schooling.

I however, have some suggestions to the Ministry of Education.

The ministry must use its website to put out suggested activities to guide parents to assist their children at all levels, from early childhood up to CAPE. Can the ministry mobilise committees of teachers and curriculum officers to put up suggested teaching/learning activities online for all subjects on the school curriculum?

This should be done quickly and teachers I am sure can rise to the occasion. This work can be done online.

At the ECCE and primary levels, there can be activities and lessons available to parents in different subject areas to administer to their children with advice and supports available online.

At the secondary level, where some schools are equipped with ICT and internet, teachers may be able to continue some form of online education to children at home. The ministry and principals can encourage and support teachers to engage in online delivery. Again the ministry should have some resources to oversee and support such online efforts.

Coronavirus can also be a topic students call learn about since their education on the virus can have a major on halting the spread. Go on to Youtube and/or google: Corona virus for kids.

Select one that may give a good explanation of the virus, its effects and necessary treatment and ways to stop its spread. This a good topic since it is so current and all children are hearing about it now. Empower our children against the virus.

A map that shows the numbers infected all over the world and tracing the spread from China to the rest of the world can introduce children to the concept of the globalised world we live in. The ministry and parents need to take a proactive role in the home schooling of our children.

SAMUEL LOCHAN

Via e-mail