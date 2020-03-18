PM: SEA possibly in May

Dr Keith Rowley -

The Prime Minister says the Secondary Entrance Assessment may be postponed until May.

Dr Rowley said he did not want to give a specific date because of projections that the virus could peak in May.

He said Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exams (CAPE) may also be delayed, but will happpen.

He said the intention is that by September schools can return to normal.

Speaking to the media afteg a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rowley said a team from the Ministry of Education will be working on this issue and will update the country along the way.