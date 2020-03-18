PM: Govt to restrict access to rivers, monitor bars

Two women leave a bar in Port of Spain on Monday. The Prime Minister on Wednesday said Government will review the licences of bars which continue to operate despite orders to remain closed because of covid19. - AYANNA KINSALE

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley slammed errant citizens who ignored instructions to avoid social gatherings by having limes at rivers or bars as he renewed his called on them to be more responsible in their actions.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Wednesday, Rowley said while the majority of the public appeared to heed the warnings of the Government and health care professionals, he noted that there were some who continued to congregate at bars and rivers.

He said measures would be taken to minimise these gatherings by possibly revoking the licences of bars that allow the public to gather.

"There are people who believe since they don't have to go to work or go to school, the place to be is up in the river at a river lime doing exactly what they were asked not to do which is to congregate and if people among them are infected, such people pose a threat to the national community.

"This level of irresponsibility is being noted and will not be allowed to continue unabated. We (the Government) do have heavy hands we can bring to bear. For those people going to bars and to those bars allowing people to congregate, I have asked the Attorney General and other relevant officers to determine whether posing of a public health threat also poses a threat to the licence of those bars and we are exploring that now and will not hesitate to take action."

Rowley also said he asked the local government authorities to restrict access to rivers and urged the public to do what is sensible for the sake of their relatives.