Petroleum Dealers Assoc calls for credit extension from NP

The Petroleum Dealers Association of TT (PDA) called on state fuel distributor National Petroleum (NP) to extend two weeks' credit to all petroleum dealers in order to assist citizens in the containment of the coronavirus.

In a release Wednesday, the PDA said, "Such a concession would show that NP is a good corporate social responsibility partner."

The statement said the adjustment would help dealers to "manage their cash flow at an important time for an industry that is vital to national life."

The PDA also wanted NP to cancel a requirement for dealers to pay with certified cheques. Such a waiver would ease the burden on dealers, and reduce the crowding at banks that promote the spread of the virus.