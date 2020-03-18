Not even $ can buy you love in covid19 era

THE EDITOR: Cough or sniffle on the doorstep of the private hospitals and you will get asked to please remove yourself. In other words, not even money can buy you love. If suspected of having the dreaded virus, only the government can put out a hand or a foot.

The usual smile and hello after the usual initial payment that must be made before even seeing a doctor, is lacking. The private hospitals cannot afford to free up precious rooms or provide specialist staff. One must end up with the government provided care.

If, in local parlance, you 'ketch a fraid' that you might have the virus, you have to ring Messers. Parasram, Young and Deyalsingh. Perish the thought that these private facilities do not care. Of course they care. They are just not equipped and there is no profit in blocking up the whole hospital for people with nasty sore throats who might need nursing care for a whole 14 days or more.

Our private hospitals may be expensive but by and large you get what you pay through your nose for. They are just not into messy things like this deadly virus. No profit margins visible in going down that road. Possibly and maybe for TT$1m. Or if you have a relative on the hospital board, or if you actually own the hospital, they could make an exception. They are not promising anything.

L.J

Diego Martin.