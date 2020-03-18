Moral authority, clarity needed now

THE EDITOR: The response of the authorities to the covid19 lacks some fundamentals, in particular the ideas of moral authority and clarity. I listened to the two press conferences, the first was with the Minister of Health and Minister of National Security. A subsequent one was led by the Minister of Labour.

I really was unimpressed with the politicians. In the first press conference, the ministers of Health and National Security were scrambling to make themselves properly understood.

In fact, I wish that the politicians do two things. One is to allow the professionals to be much more prominent. Dr. Michelle Trotman, head of the Thoracic Unit at the Caura Hospital was most impressive. She was explicit, reassuring and without pomposity.

It is a pity that she was not placed more upfront in terms of explaining the situation as it exists. Even Naional Security Minister Young stated he was fully impressed with her and even felt more affectionate to her.

The problem is that in the heightened political situation in TT, with a general election coming shortly, a large section of the population may even more unwilling to hear the government’s officials.

I have a very bold suggestion. The government, in the national interest, should reach out to the Leader of the Opposition and establish a joint platform for dealing with covid19. In fact, this approach is not far removed from what I would advocate for dealing with crime. Neither the health nor the crime situation should be allowed become politically divisive.

For example, the recommendation of the Minister of National Security regarding social distancing was totally ignored by the limers in St James and along Ariapita Avenue. They assembled in large number, not unlike what happened during other times of national emergencies.

Clarity was lacking when the Minister of Labour spoke about “pandemic leave.” A correspondent of mine wrote, "now the Government is talking about introducing Pandemic Leave. They pretend that they don't know the psychological make-up of the Trini worker.

"The Industrial Court considers any absence other than let's say vacation, bereavement and or study leave as measures for disciplinary action. Pandemic Leave is an open door for chaos and abuse resulting for lower productivity and economic disaster especially where they are saying no limits is on the amount of leave days. Who in business especially in Industrial Relations did they speak to?”

Moral authority is imperative now. Clarity is required now. Can not the Opposition’s voices be heard, in tandem with the Government?

AIYEGORO OME

Mt Lambert