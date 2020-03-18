Joint chambers support govt leave policy

THE BUSINESS community, specifically members of the Joint Chambers of Commerce and the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, says they are actively working with the government to safeguard the health and well-being of the working population.

A statement issued by the two umbrella organisations on Tuesday noted the engagement with government to address the issue of business continuity, amidst the uncertainty surrounding covid19 and the future of commerce.

“In particular, we acknowledge the advent of covid19 creates an unusual set of circumstances for families,” the statement read. “This is a human issue that demands a human response, and we must work collectively to ensure that families are supported and secure during this period of uncertainty.”

The Joint Chambers of Commerce comprises the American Chamber of Commerce of TT, the Energy Chamber of TT, the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the TT Manufacturers Association, the TT Coalition of Services Industries, and the Confederation of Regional Chambers of Commerce.

“We cannot do it alone. We will rely on our government, the private sector and our community to continue working together. This is a time for constructive conversation and decisive action, and we are encouraged by the willingness and commitment of the chambers and government to find thoughtful and informed solutions to the current challenges. The chambers support the suggestion that businesses look at creative options to maintain operations during this period, with the aim of preserving jobs and keeping businesses alive.”

The statement added the virus has placed additional pressure to the ease and cost of doing business in TT. However, the chambers are optimistic that the discussions initiated between government and the private sector “will be treated with requisite urgency and create the appropriate mechanisms to support the continuity of trade and thereby employment...

“It is clearly not business as usual for us, as for trade across the globe,” the statement concluded.