Fifa puts ex-TTFA finance manager in charge

Fifa president Gianni Infantino speaks at the opening of the Home of Football in Couva in November last year. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

FIFA has appointed former TT Football Association (TTFA) employee Tyril Patrick to lead the local football body before a normalisation committee is selected to run TT football.

Patrick served as finance manager under John-Williams, who was ousted as TTFA president in November 2019 after serving at the helm for four years.

On Tuesday, Fifa disbanded the current executive led by president William Wallace. According to an article on the Fifa website, “The decision follows the recent Fifa/Concacaf fact-finding mission to TT to assess, together with an independent auditor, the financial situation of TTFA.

“The mission found that extremely low overall financial management methods, combined with a massive debt, have resulted in the TTFA facing a very real risk of insolvency and illiquidity. Such a situation is putting at risk the organisation and development of football in the country and corrective measures need to be applied urgently.”

Up to press time on Tuesday, the TTFA did not receive any correspondence from Fifa on its decision.

However, former general secretary of the TTFA Ramesh Ramdhan, who worked under Wallace, said the local football body received an e-mail early Wednesday morning confirming the appointment of Patrick and the decision by Fifa to remove Wallace and his excutive.

Asked if Fifa contacted TTFA, Ramdhan said, "I did so at 2.40 am this morning. They apologised saying it was sent to the wrong e-mail address."

Asked if the e-mail contained the appointment of Patrick, Ramdhan said, "Yes, that is in the letter as well."