Covid19 athlete 'upset' with Facebook user

The Caura Hospital where a national athlete is being treated for covid19. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

The national athlete currently quarantined at the Caura Hospital is “feeling good” despite testing positive for covid19 on Monday.

However, the 26-year-old – TT's fifth case of the coronavirus – expressed disgust at a Facebook user who revealed his identity in a post on Wednesday morning before deleting it.

Just after 1pm on Wednesday, the sportsman was given lunch, in addition to his first dose of medicine, and was waiting to see doctors.

“I’m still feeling good but I don’t know what’s the latest (update) as yet. Right now, I’m waiting on the doctor to come in. I presently don’t show any flu-like symptoms,” he said in a WhatsApp message from inside the health facility.

The athlete said he was unhappy that his right to medical privacy had been breached by a female Facebook user.

“I was upset. She had no respect for my personal information.”

Before his coronavirus confirmation, the athlete said he showed no flu-like symptoms until he began vomiting on Thursday. He was tested that same day and it was confirmed that he had contracted covid19.

He recently returned from a competitive European tour and is believed to have picked up the virus in airport transit.

He participated at a national meet last week and was in contact with several officials, players.

Those who have made direct contact with the sportsman have already been contacted by health officials and are now in self-quarantine.