COP head: Be honest, productive while working at home

COP leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan. -

People who are working from home as part of covid19 measures should maintain their productivity, said Congress of the People political leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan.

"I think we need to stop the partisan politics in this issue. Our country is in a crisis, but out of every crisis we shouldn't let a good opportunity waste. Let this be an opportunity where we can show ourselves as model citizens."

In a telephone interview with Newsday, she spoke about the issue of productivity and working at home.

"Be sincere and honest. Those who work remotely should do so with all honestly so we don’t allow the productivity to fall. There are many things they can do with the permission of supervisors and ensure they can continue work from home using technology."

Seepersad-Bachan said she was disappointed to see people using the opportunity to go to beaches and Caura river when asked not to congregate with more than 25 people.

"(Instead) use the opportunity to spend quality time with your families. Use it to rebuild family life which is lacking so much in our society."

She reiterated that people should be model citizens in this time of crisis.

"Most importantly we don’t want to lose productivity. We are already facing loss of $5 billion in revenue. All of us have to do our part, continue to keep productivity levels up with whatever we can do."

Seepersad-Bachan, who served as public administration minister from June 2011-June 2015, said it was unfortunate the current administration did not continue many initiatives which began before 2015. These, she said, would have allowed remote working from home using technology and, with covid19 restrictions, this was an opportunity to revisit them.

"I hope the Ministry of Public Administration could revive some of those initiatives, and through TTConnect centres allow more people more access to online government services. There are people who still need to access these services to get business done."

Seepersad-Bachan said the initiatives, including e-online taxes and online payments, had already been paid for under an Inter-American Development Bank loan.

She pointed out that private institutions were offering trials online for students and there was an opportunity for teachers to still teach from home. In terms of education she said efforts should be made not just for students preparing to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment or other exams but all students so they do not fall back.

She also stressed that in this time health workers are important and called on citizens to assist those workers who have children with supervision.

"They are our front line and we need to continue to support them."