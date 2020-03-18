China sends TT test kits, medical supplies

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The government of China is expected to send 4,000 covid19 diagnostic test kits, among other medical supplies, to Trinidad and Tobago.

The Prime Minister announced this on Wednesday as he spoke to the media after a special Cabinet meeting.

Dr Rowley read parts of a letter he received which thanked this country for its assistance during the early days of China's response to the covid19 pandemic. TT had sent over 13,000 masks.

Rowley read that China was ready to reciprocate by sending 15 sets of body-temperature measurement systems for airports, seaports and other appropriate venues.

He said China had also committed to send protective gear, including masks, as well as to facilitate information-sharing, medical expertise and video conferences with medical experts in China.

"We have our friends outside, and everybody out there should be able to count on everybody else," Rowley said.