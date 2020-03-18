'Bachac’ killed in Ste Madelein

Stock photo

Police are yet to find the motive for the killing of Akeem Clarke, who was gunned down on Tuesday evening.

Clarke, 26, also known as “Bachac,” of Embacadere, San Fernando, was shot in the chest several times around 7.30 pm.

Police said he was at a friend’s home at Corinth Hills, Ste Madeleine, when a masked gunman stormed into the living room and started shooting at Clarke.

Police said his friend ran and hid.

Afterwards Clarke was found on the couch in a pool of blood.

Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.