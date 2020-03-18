All hands on deck

THE EDITOR: The advent of the coronavirus is a test of the leadership of this country, not only from the political level but from other sectors. The psychological stress and anxiety of this virus will require the population to work with the government, and display a more responsive approach to this pandemic.

The panic must be addressed. We must take personal responsibility for our well-being. With what is known of this infection is that it spreads from the upper respiratory tract, and can get into the bloodstream, thus it can be transferred in various bodily fluids. The underlying truth is, we are all in this together.

Help one another by ensuring we practice thorough and proper personal hygiene, understand the symptoms, be aware of any pre-existing conditions; do not let social media be your guide. No doubt, the administration's leadership will be subject to scrutiny in an election year.

The prevention of a massive outbreak will be totally up to us, indeed we are vulnerable but with informed resolve we can make the impact of covid19 minimal.

COLIN FORTUNÉ

Via e-mail