Advice to Moonilal, Duke

THE EDTOR: I would have thought that in an emergency, partisan politics would give way to co-operation and support in the national interest. Therefore, instead of criticising Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste’s novel idea of a “pandemic leave” for public servants, both Dr Roodal Moonilal and Watson Duke should embrace it and work towards its successful implementation.

This is an emergency! We cannot wait for long-drawn-out negotiations by tripartite partners. It calls for an immediate response and that is what Minister Baptiste-Primus did.

Had both Dr Moonilal and Duke listened to the statements from the minister and the CPO during the media conference, their responses may have been different. It would have been wiser for both gentlemen to urge private-sector employers to follow government’s lead and also appeal to workers not to abuse the pandemic leave policy.

It is in no one’s interest for any person or group to create hysteria given the present circumstances. It is reasonable to conclude that the Rowley government has been proactive from day one in dealing with the outbreak.

Health Minister Deyalsingh treated the outbreak as a pandemic long before the World Health Organization officially declared it as such and the government began taking action. That is what a responsible government should do. It did not seem to me to be a “lethargic” response.

We all have to do our part to keep this virus contained. We should all heed the advice to ignore the social media misinformation and instead keep tuned in to the Ministry of Health. We shall overcome, together!

HARRY PARTAP

Tableland