Well done Gary, shame on you Keith

THE EDITOR: Commendations and congratulations are in order to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith for his sense of responsibility and concern for the nation by adhering to a self-imposed quarantine upon his return from Britain.

Commissioner Griffith, by his selfless actions, has demonstrated patriotism and nationalism and is prepared to show that actions must follow his words.

Sadly this is in stark contrast to the political leadership of this country whose members glibly invoke the same nationalism and patriotism as a mantra against anyone who they perceive to be against the Government.

The actions of Prime Minister Dr Rowley to return to Parliament hours after his grueling trips to Ghana, England, and Guyana reeks of reckless and irresponsible behavior. His giving sanctimonious advice on avoidance of the covid19 virus could be easily ignored as a hollow public relations gimmick.

Rowley’s ministers are tirelessly on the media advising the population to follow proper health protocols even as the Prime Minister may have exposed the entire Parliament to the virus by his most rash and immature actions. Clearly Rowley is advocating a message of "don’t do as I do, but follow what I say." Shame on you Mr Prime Minister!

MARGARET SINGH

Palmiste