WASA employee found dead in car

Roland Reid -

An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) estate inspector Roland Reid.

Police said around 6.20 pm on Monday officers from the Scarborough station responded to a report of a death at French Fort in Scarborough.

When they arrived they saw Reid, 56, of Signal Hill, in the driver’s seat of a marked WASA vehicle in a white vest, multi-coloured underwear and grey socks. The vehicle was parked on the side of the road.

Police said his body bore no marks of violence.

District medical officer Dr Fred Okali ordered the body removed to the Scarborough Hospital Mortuary.

Acting Insp Campbell of the Scarborough Police Station is investigating.

WASA’s communications manager Daniel Plenty told Newsday the company had no comment at the time as the matter is being investigated by the police.