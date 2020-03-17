Uncouth Tobago airport officer
THE EDITOR: On Saturday 29 February at 4.45 pm, I parked my vehicle on the western side of the ANR International airport in Tobago and went to see off a relative who was travelling abroad. An announcement was made for me to remove my vehicle and upon reaching the car, an officer asked me why I was parked there for so long.
I told the officer I was just waiting to give my aunt a cake to carry on her trip back to England. Out of nowhere, a next female officer approached and in a very aggressive and uncouth manner, asked me where I was from. I told her Trinidad to which she replied: so because you from Trinidad you feel you can park wherever you want?
She then begins prompting the other officer to issue me a ticket but that officer instead, gave me a warning about parking violations at the airport and the need to obey the law. I told her 'thank you' for the warning and drove off.
I highly recommended proper public relations training be done where these officers at the airport are concerned. Such training is very important if we are to maintain our image as a tourist-friendly destination. God forbid it was a tourist who was upbraided by this unprofessional officer.
Imagine me, a simple citizen being talked to in such a manner because I from Trinidad. I found it to be very distasteful. The Airport Authority needs to train these officers in how to better interact with members of the public.
F.OTTLEY
Offended Trini
