Tracy meets health division on covid19

Secretary of Health Tracy Davidson-Celestine -

New Heath, Wellness and Family Development Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine held her first briefing session at the division on Saturday with key members of her staff and other stakeholders.

At the meeting, which was held at 10 am in the division's headquarters, Habib Building, Wilson Road, Davidson-Celestine was apprised of the division's strategies to combat the coronavirus (covid19).

Administrator Diane Baker-Henry; Acting Chief of Staff, Scarborough General Hospital, Dr Victor Wheeler; Acting County Medical Officer of Health Dr Tiffany Hoyte; communications consultant Michael Hoyte and Tobago Emergency Management Agency director Allan Stewart attended the session.

The meeting came the day after President Paula Mae Weekes presented Davidson-Celestine with her instrument of appointment at President's House, St Ann's, Trinidad.

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, Finance and the Economy Secretary Joel Jack, Infrastructure, Quarries and Environment Secretary Kwesi Des Vignes and others were present to witness the presentation.

Davidson-Celestine, who was sworn in as a councillor on Wednesday at the Assembly Legislature in Tobago, had promised to focus on the island's preparedness to fight the coronavirus as one of her first priorities in office.

Davidson-Celestine told reporters after swearing in: "One of the first things will be to meet with the members of staff, especially those who are dealing with the preparation for corona, in the event that we should have a case here in Tobago, to see where things are and to see where we need to be in terms of ensuring that we are on top of our game going forward."

The threat of the novel coronavirus has already caused the 2020 edition of the Tobago Jazz Experience – the island's flagship event – to be cancelled.

The popular Buccoo goat and crab races, a prominent feature of the Easter weekend festivities, and a host of other activities, have also been cancelled.

According to the Ministry of Health update by Sunday afternoon, Trinidad has two confirmed cases of covid19.