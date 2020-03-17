PoS corp announces plans to sanitise city

PoS Mayor Joel Martinez -

THE PORT of Spain Central Market and the St James market will remain open under strict management, given their essential nature, while some public spaces, including squares and play parks will be off limits, the city's mayor Joel Martinez announced on Tuesday.

Those were among the highlights of an eight-point strategy relayed by the Port of Spain City Corporation at City Hall, Port of Spain, in response to the covid19 threat. Martinez said he and members of council and administration adopted the strategy in line with policy decisions from Cabinet.

The eight points include:

• sanitisation of all public spaces, including streets and parks;

• suspension of food badge license issuance for two weeks (in the first instance);

• extension of opening hours of public wash rooms;

• limitation of 25 mourners at the Port of Spain crematorium or at burial cites in the city and for expedited processes;

• strict management of the Port of Spain and St James markets where sand sanitiser will be provided and where no loitering will be allowed;

• implementation of safety procedures, including personal protective equipment for all essential staff;

• social distancing, as recommended by the Prime Minister; and

• limit of access to city services at City Hall for urgent matters only.