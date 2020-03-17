PNM: TT has proud history of elections

THE PNM said TT has "a proud history of free and fair elections." This was the party's response to a call by UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for foreign election observers to come to TT for this year's general election. Persad-Bissessar made this call at a UNC public meeting in Claxton Bay on Monday.

In a statement last week, the PNM said it "maintains full confidence in the EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission) to continue the good work, the organisation has done over the decades." The PNM described itself as "a rational, responsible, sober-headed, disciplined party."

The PNM said if other political parties intend to be ill-disciplined "that is not the way of the PNM." The party added it would "discourage and reject that kind of behaviour on the national landscape." Observers from the Commonwealth have been in TT for the September 2015 and the December 2000 general elections.