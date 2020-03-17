Photos of the day: Trinidad reacts to covid19

A police officer is seen wearing a mask and gloves as she performs her traffic duty in San Fernando. - Vashti Singh

Government announced increased travel restrictions and guidlines for individuals and businesses to follow as the country attempts to slow the spread of covid19.

There are five confirmed cases in Trinidad and none in Tobago.

Newsday photographers captured these images which show how some have implemented the measures.

