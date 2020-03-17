Parties question call for election observers

Congress of the People leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE COP and Progressive Party have questioned a call by UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for foreign observers for this year's general election.

She made the call at a UNC public meeting in Claxton Bay on Monday.

COP political leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan said she did not see what was the big issue behind Persad-Bissessar's call. She said foreign observers have been in TT for elections in the past.

But Seepersad-Bachan added the COP noted some disturbing things in last year's local government elections. She said steps should be taken to ensure there is no criminality in the general election.

Progressive leader Nikoli Edwards said Persad-Bissessar is fully aware that foreign observers have been a regular feature of elections inTT. Edwards added, "There is a general expectation that this year would be no different."

He cautioned all political parties against "inciting panic among the population in what is already anticipated to be the mother of all elections in TT."

At a news conference in San Fernando on Wednesday, MSJ leader David Abdulah warned local politicians against using the political situation in Guyana to cause division in TT.

He cited Persad-Bissessar's call for election observers, social media posts by UNC activist Devant Maharaj and an unnamed PNM member as examples.

A Commonwealth Observer Group, led by Sir Paul Tovua, was in TT for the September 7, 2015 general election, which was won by the PNM. Another election observer group from the Commonwealth came to TT for the December 11, 2000 general election. That election was won by the UNC, led by Basdeo Panday.