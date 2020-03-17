NP puts covid19 contingencies in place

State fuel distributor has a contingency plan ready to go, as it seeks to mitigate the impact of covid19 on its operations. These measures, the company said, will ensure the sustainability of its supply chain, and will activate the plan as appropriate. NP is the sole distributor of fuel to the country.

"As the covid19 crisis situation continues to evolve, NP understands the vital role our services play in the communities we serve and NP’s (plan) was developed with a view to minimising disruptions and/or mitigating the impact, if a disruption occurs," the company said in a statement Monday.

Among the contingency measures include increased cleaning and more frequent handwashing at service stations. Dealers are encouraged to have available hand sanitiser or disinfecting wipes for use by staff and customers, while ensuring that bathrooms are equipped with running water, soap and other necessities. Customer information and updates will be shared through various channels including our website and social media platforms. QuikShoppes, NP's gas station convenience stores, are being cleaned daily, including use of sanitising solutions, in high-touch areas, for example, credit-card terminals / pin pads, ATM keypads, counters, and shelves when restocking products in high-traffic areas. Hand-sanitising dispensers and touchless hand sanitiser dispensers have been ordered to replace manual ones will be installed in certain areas. Dealers have been informed that restrooms should be sanitised more frequently (and restocked with soap, paper towels and hand sanitiser), hand sanitizer should be placed at cashier stations, and foodservice counters, baskets and other equipment should be sanitised.

"NP continues to closely monitor all developments related to the coronavirus and is prepared to adjust our operations and procedures as needed to ensure the health and well-being of our customers and team members." Employees are encouraged to stay home if they are not feeling well and recommended to seek medical treatment immediately if they have signs or symptoms of covid19. The company has also suspended all non-essential air travel for employees and cancelled in-person corporate events and conferences, while encouraging virtual meetings where necessary. The company can also split operations, allowing some staff to work from home, while some come in to the office, allowing for little to no disruption. Distributors of 20-pound liquefied petroleum gas cylinders will wear protective gloves and other protective gear, and employees exhibiting flu-like signs or symptoms will not be allowed to make deliveries.

"As part of its response, NP has taken these measures to minimise the risk of exposure to covid19 while maintaining critical operations and will continue to monitor the situation and meet regularly to adjust our plan as needed, to limit disruption to the national community. In the face of this crisis NP wishes to give the assurance that we can meet the fuel distribution needs of the country in a timely manner and ensure the reliable and continuous supply of liquid fuels, aviation fuel and cooking gas to the local market."