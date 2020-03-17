Little Angels Paradise celebrate Phagwa

These boyss enjoy themselves at Little Angels Paradise Nursery and Kindergarten’s Phagwa celebrations. -

Although the Hindu religious festival of Phagwa was celebrated in somewhat subdued fashion as a result of the covid19 virus, the children of Little Angels Paradise Nursery and Kindergarten were still able to enjoy the occasion at their school compound, Roystonia, Couva, on Friday.

In a media release principal Adanna Hutson-Ramlakhan said, “We decided to go ahead with our Phagwa celebrations since the kids always enjoy our religious and national festivals. It is important that they learn the meaning and significance of these occasions from an early age. We all had a terrific time, including the teachers.”