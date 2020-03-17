Judiciary: We have no covid19 case

COVID19 SCREENING AT THE COURT: Security officers screen members of the public, attorneys and staff of the Judiciary, as part of the Judiciary's covid19 policy. - ROGER JACOB

THE JUDICIARY has insisted that there are no covid19 cases among its staff members.

In a notice on Tuesday, the Judiciary said it has no case of covid 19.

It said a number of "unfortunate rumours are cirucating which falsely claim that members of staff of the Judiciary are affected with cofid19."

The notice said members are asked to note that no employee of the Judiciay has been confirmed as having the covid19 virus.

"As you are aware, measures have been implemented to screen staff to facilitate health and safety in our workplace. We have asked staff to self isolate where required as a precautionary measure or where there has been travel etc.

"Consultations are held with a response team established by the Judiciary which includes registered nurses and doctors on call.

"Referrals will be made to the relevant health authority if and when required," the notice siad.

It added that rumours cause unnecessary panic and staff was urged to stop from the practice, and continue to observe safety protocols, including hand-washing, hand-sanitising, use of gloves and masks.