Italy-based v-baller says take virus seriously

TT volleyballer Krystle Esdelle -

“PLEASE take it seriously, thankful to God that I’m healthy and safe.” This was the advise from TT’s most capped volleyballer Krystle Esdelle, who is currently in self-quarantine in Italy because of covid19 as she is plying her trade with P2P Smilers Baronissi. Italy has now reported over 2,000 deaths with 23,073 confirmed cases.

Esdelle said, “I am in the south of Italy and my town/ region is Campania. The Northern part of the country was greatly affected. The government implemented laws, rules and restrictions to keep the public safe and there is absolutely no social gathering. “To go to the supermarket or pharmacy, you must have a letter of authorisation from the Government or else you will be fined. They are trying to limit the contact of human to human. Being restricted from outside is not a bad thing for me personally but being restricted from volleyball yes, because I love volleyball but I prefer to be wise at this time. There has been no practice but team medical staff and doctors are at hand testing our temperature.”

Esdelle, who is TT’s most decorated volleyballer, has been on the national team since 2006 and played professional volleyball in France, Poland, Romania, Greece, Turkey, Philippines and Italy. Esdelle admitted since being under quarantine she has been v-logging and is improving her cooking skills. She mentioned that she enjoys Italy and her team-mates are very supportive especially their efforts shown during this difficult period. Her advice to TT, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness; be clean, be mindful of how it can spread and please take it seriously.”