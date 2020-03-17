Good idea to close schools...but

THE EDITOR: As a concerned citizen, I must commend our government for initiating the closure of all schools and tertiary learning institutions for one week in order to limit the spread of the covid19 virus in our country.

However for this decision to be effective, parents and guardians must partner with the state by not allowing their children, within this one-week time frame to visit crowded, public places, such as attending movies, parties and anyother such activity. To do so, would be counterproductive and against the intent of this one week closure of schools.

Crowded public places and spaces could be considered one easy avenue for the spread of the virus. This one week recess period must be taken seriously in order to complement the reason for it being instituted in the first place.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin