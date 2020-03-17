FIFA removes TTFA board, appoints normalisation committee

FLASHBACK... (From left to right) Concacaf president Victor Montagliani, TTFA president David John-Williams, PM Dr Keith Rowley, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe. - Narissa Fraser

FIFA has appointed a normalisation committee to the TT Football Association (TTFA) due to its “low financial management methods” and “a massive debt.”

The announcement was made on Tuesday on FIFA’s website, saying it was done in accordance with article 8:2 of FIFA’s statutes. The statute states, "Executive bodies of member associations may under exceptional circumstances be removed from office by the council in consultation with the relevant confederation and replaced by a normalisation committee for a specific period of time."

It said, “The decision follows the recent FIFA/Concacaf fact-finding mission to Trinidad and Tobago to assess, together with an independent auditor, the financial situation of TTFA.

“The mission found that extremely low overall financial management methods, combined with a massive debt, have resulted in the TTFA facing a very real risk of insolvency and illiquidity. Such a situation is putting at risk the organisation and development of football in the country and corrective measures need to be applied urgently.”

The roles of the committee are:

1. To run the TTFA'S daily affairs

2. To establish a debt repayment plan that is implementable by the TTFA

3. To review and amend the TTFA Statutes (and other regulations where necessary) and to ensure their compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements before duly submitting them for approval to the TTFA Congress

4. To organise and to conduct elections of a new TTFA Executive Committee for a four-year mandate.

The current William Wallace-led administration took office in November, 2019, after dethroning David John-Williams.

Before his departure, John-Williams opened the Home of Football in Balmain, Couva, also in November.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended the opening ceremony – his third visit to TT under the John-Williams-led TTFA. Infantino first visited TT in January 2016 while campaigning for FIFA presidency. The TTFA, under John-Williams, publicly supported Infantino's bid.