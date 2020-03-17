Diabetes Assoc monitoring vulnerable groups

PRESIDENT of the Diabetes Association of TT (DATT) Andrew Dhanoo says the organisation will continue to help people living with diabetes and other vulnerable populations to make informed decisions amidst the uncertainty surrounding covid19.

DATT issued a media release on Sunday announcing the cancellation of its branch meetings, outreaches, testing and other activities "out of an abundance of caution."

Its head office in Chaguanas will remain open during regular hours to facilitate the sale of strips and the co-ordination of information releases to the public.

Dhanoo used the opportunity to advise of precautions for vulnerable people.

While roughly 80 per cent of the population who contract the virus will experience mild to moderate symptoms, elderly people and/or people with diabetes and other chronic diseases are at higher risk of being infected with covid19 and face a higher risk of further complications.

Dhanoo wrote, "Fluctuations in blood sugar or other underlying co-morbidities common in persons living with diabetes means that a physician-led treatment approach should be implemented upon the presentation of symptoms.

"We further advise that the elderly and persons with compromised immune systems practise social distancing as the most apparent vulnerable group in this pandemic."

While the virus may have a one-to-three-week incubation period, people who appear to be healthy can carry and spread the virus to vulnerable people.

Dhanoo also addressed the issue of fake and exaggerated news, which he said compounded the problem.

"These only serves (sic) to drive irrational panic. We appeal to persons living with diabetes and the elderly to only act on the information which comes directly from the Ministry of Health and/or the Ministry of Communication, or other credible bodies.

He said the DATT, together with insurance providers, Tatil and Tatil Life, will be producing a series of infographics to debunk some of these myths and make available more information about covid19 though our social, broadcast and print media networks.

It issued a series of precautionary measures, which people with diabetes should apply. It said to refrain from unnecessary social gatherings, to prepare for the event of illness and keep contact details for nearest health facility and private doctor. DATT also said to pay attention to glucose levels, ensure a sufficient supply of water is available as any infection will raise glucose levels and increase the need for fluids, and ensure an adequate supply of diabetes medication for several weeks. Diabetics living alone were advised to maintain contact with a reliable person who was aware of their status.

It also called for non-diabetics to play their role and keep in contact with the elderly, and offer assistance where it may be most vital. Diabetics may need help with trips to the grocery, having their prescriptions filled and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces which are touched frequently.

Dhanoo closed by saying, "Covid19 is a new coronavirus, so the outcomes are not clear right now. However, the DATT will continue to help persons living with diabetes and other vulnerable populations in whatever way we can during this time so that they can make informed actions rather than from a position of fear."