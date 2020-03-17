Decision on Pro League season expected soon

Julia Baptiste -

A decision on the status of the 2019-2020 TT Pro League season is expected soon, as early as this week, according to the league’s CEO Julia Baptiste.

The 2019-2020 season was suspended by the league on Friday, hours before the round two match day nine fixture between AC Port of Spain and Police, in order to combat the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Baptiste, in an interview on Monday, said, “That is a decision for the board at this time. A decision will be taken, if to play or accept the table after round (Two) match day eight as it is. It will appear we may have to do (the latter).”

She pointed out that such a decision may be taken this week.

At present, Defence Force lead the 11-team standings with 42 points, with Terminix La Horquetta Rangers next on 35.

With regards to the financial allocations for the participating clubs (leaders Defence Force and Police are exempted from government subventions), Baptiste said, “We received the subvention from last year and that is what the clubs were using to manage their affairs.

She added, “What we got last year was budgeted for the season.”

However, it is understood that debutants Cunupia FC did not receive any subvention for this season.

According to a Cunupia FC member, “The subvention was based on a Cabinet note and it has to be approved. I don’t know if it has to do with (the time when) we applied to join the league. Maybe next season we might get a subvention.”

The Cunupia FC member said, “We had no sponsor nor subvention. We struggled to make ends meet.”