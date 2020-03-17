Coronavirus brings halt to local racing

In this April 22, 2019 file photo, Awesome April (right), ridden by Rico Hernandez, approaches the finish line to win the Chan Ramlal Limited Champagne Stakes race, at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. Also in photo are runner-up Stockyard (centre) and Root of Jesse, who finished third. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE GLOBAL coronavirus pandemic has brought a halt to the last active sporting activity in TT, the ‘sport of kings’ – horse racing.

The Arima Race Club (ARC) was due to stage its 2020 season’s Race Day Nine next Saturday, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

According to a post on the ARC’s Facebook page, “The Arima Race Club confirms that, in keeping with the TT Government recommendations for coping with the covid19 virus, the scheduled race day for 28 March 2020 has been postponed.”

The post continued, “We will continue to closely monitor the national situation and provide updates about local racing.”

The ARC held its Race Day Eight schedule on Saturday, but there was not a large turnout at the Arima venue.