CoP feels fine, working as usual in quarantine

CoP Gary Griffith - ANGELO MARCELLE

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said despite being in self-quarantine, he is working as usual from home and will continue to carry out his duties as head of the police service.

Speaking with Newsday, Griffith said he felt well enough to work and was not hindered in any way by having to work from home.

"I never felt better. But I am operating as Commissioner of Police no different than I would had I been in my office," he said, responding to questions via WhatsApp.

Griffith went to London two weeks ago to attend a commissioners' conference.

Speaking with Newsday on Saturday, he said he would go into a 14-day self imposed quarantine, during which he would work from home.