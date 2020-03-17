Charles sees no hiccups before demiting office

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles -

Former PNM Tobago Council political leader Kelvin Charles says he anticipates a smooth flow in the assembly's business during the remainder of his tenure as Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary.Charles, who was elected Chief Secretary on January 23, 2017, is expected to step down from the position at the end of April.He spoke briefly to reporters on Wednesday at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, after the swearing-in ceremony to appoint Tracy Davidson-Celestine as a councillor. Davidson-Celestine replaces Dr Agatha Carrington, who resigned on February 28.She also assumes the portfolio of Secretary for Health, Wellness and Family, left vacant after Carrington's resignation.Charles, who lost the leadership of the PNM Tobago Council to Davidson-Celestine in a January 26 runoff election, said he is taking everything in stride during his remaining weeks at the helm."Only some time ago, a friend of mine said to her daughter, because the daughter was inquiring about the amount of things that I had to do consequent upon the resignation and wondering why I would be doing that," Charles said.The Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden representative, who is also the Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy, added the woman's response captured perfectly his thought process and work ethic."As a matter of fact, I am sure I would have had to use it because I was not sure I could have done it any better. She said, 'The Mr Charles I know has a sense of responsibility that would not allow him to do anything other than what is expected.'"On the swearing in of his new PNM political leader, Charles said he welcomed Davidson-Celestine to the assembly."Well, it was an official act and I did it with all the pomp and ceremony that is anticipated in matters like these. And, of course, after the oath was administered and the session adjourned, I naturally took the opportunity to congratulate the councillor on her appointment."