CAL closes off flights

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight. PHOTO COURTESY WORLDAIRLINENEWS.COM

NON-TT nationals, people who are not permanent residents of Trinidad and Tobago and non-nationals transitioning through TT will not be processed for travel on any Caribbean Airlines service, CAL said in a media release on Tuesday.

The release said : “Only holders of valid TT passports will be allowed to land in TT.”

This comes a day after the Prime Minister announced that TT will close its borders to the international community for the next 14 days.

The release said holders of work permits would have to apply for an exemption to travel, and non-nationals currently booked on any Caribbean Airlines flights would have their tickets put on hold.