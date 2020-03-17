Bandits held after quick police action

The four men held for robbing a woman and her 14-year-old son at gunpoint at their home in Chaguanas remained in custody Tuesday.

The suspects, who are between 22 and 60, are believed to be the masterminds behind a series of robberies in the Central Division.

The latest robbery happened at about 12.15 pm on Sunday when the woman, 41, and her son were about to enter their premises at Bhaggan Trace in Chandernagore. Police said three men, two carrying guns, accosted them and announced a robbery. They struck the boy on his chest and forced both to the ground. The bandits entered and ransacked the house. They stole cash, jewellery, cellphones and other valuables before getting into a car driven by an accomplice.

The victims alerted residents who contacted the police. Snr Supt Simon, Supt Smith and ASP Pierre coordinated an exercise supervised by Sgt Ali and Cpl Lezama.

The Highway Patrol Unit led by Cpl Ollivierre and PC Rajnath and officers of the Chaguanas CID and Central Division Task Force assisted. They intercepted the getaway car, a silver Axio, on the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway near the Caroni bird sanctuary minutes later.

Police searched the car and found the stolen items as well as a gun with one round of ammunition. The men were arrested and are expected to be placed on several identification parades.

Cpl Lezama is investigating.