A well-oiled team that came out of nowhere

CHAMPS: Shiva Boys’ Hindu College’s cricket team celebrates their first-ever Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division crown, at PowerGen Grounds, Penal, on March 10, after beating Hillview College by 82 runs. - Jonathan Ramnanansingh

IT is no easy task to come out on top of the Secondary Schools Cricket League. The competition is always fierce and the competitive nature of the teenage cricket-playing students is tough and requires deep concentration. For a team of students to achieve this, they have to be well motivated, possess an aggressive fighting spirit plus a powerful winning attitude.

These virtues are not easy to come by and cannot be attained without the right disposition which produces the healthy temperament of the genuine victor. For a group of secondary school cricketers to achieve this level of production, especially in the game of cricket, means that their guides have a sincere love and passion for the sport which would leap out in excellence on the field of play.

Hence, to create a team to quietly climb slowly and successfully to the place of highest honour is no mean achievement. And while I praise the fine batting and captaincy of Nicholas Ali along with the all-round performances of Isaiah Gomez, the encouragement, conviction and never-say-die spirit would have been generated by the team’s coach and manager.

While it is accepted that all players must receive the accolades as they played brilliantly together as a team, one has to be grateful to the manager Shane Lutchman and the coach David Sultan. These are the two gentlemen on whom the foundation for success was built.

It was a thrilling climax to the league when Shiva Boys’ had to win their final game against Hillview College of Tunapuna as a loss might have cost them the title if St Benedict’s College, of La Romaine, had beaten Fatima College . It was tight and tense to enter that last round of play, also, against a team that was so accustomed to winning while the boys from Penal had never won the Premiership trophy.

This was their first bite of the cherry and they did not allow the occasion to overwhelm them. This is a direct credit to Mr Lutchman and Mr Sultan.

The proud manager noted that Shiva had been on a five-year journey to reach this point. The team, as coached by former national cricketer Sultan, was promoted to the highest division in the competition two seasons ago – a brief time to move up and become champions.

In the three previous years, Hillview enjoyed a hattrick of wins and in the two years before that, the winners were the famous Naparima College in 2015 followed by the equally well-known Fatima College in 2016. So, almost out of the blue, the magic of coach Sultan and the strength and character of Lutchman, combined to form a dynamic, imposing self-belief, resulting in energy and vigour that resulted in success.

I found it gratifying to recognise the remarkable climb of Shiva Boys to the top flight of secondary schools’ cricket. My wish now is for them to continue on their winning ways which would establish a benchmark for the future cricketers of this fine school.

It was also mentioned that the cricketers are not allowed to neglect their studies and are shown the importance of their academics as an advantage to their performances.

Whatever was used for the motivation of these young cricketers must be continued and the idea of a team growing together from Form one maintained.

Lutchman, quite wisely, spoke about the mix of the team of experienced players in addition to those now entering the fold, for continuity. However, Shiva Boys 2020 would never forget the day they won the Secondary Schools Premiership title for the first time.

Shiva Boys’ had the fortitude to fight to the end, accepting the challenge of St Benedict’s but not crumbling in the tension of the moment. This was a well-oiled team that came out of nowhere and grabbed victory through their hard work. The last word is with Mr Lutchman: “Our early start to physical training and placing much emphasis on mental strengths also played integral roles in getting us here today.”

Great performance gentlemen and players!