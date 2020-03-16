TTGA puts Week of Golf on hold

THE TT Golf Association (TTGA) has announced that the Week of Golf, inclusive of the 113th TT Open Golf Championships, will be put on hold due to the covid19 pandemic. The Week of Golf was due to begin on Sunday, with the Junior Pro Am, followed by the Senior Pro Am, on Tuesday, and the Open Golf Championships (Thursday until Sunday).

“The decision was taken after a meeting between the organising committee and representatives of the St Andrews Golf Club on Friday afternoon,” said the TTGA in a media release. “The decision was taken in light of the outbreak of covid19 in TT, and the announcement made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley concerning public gatherings on Friday in the Parliament.

“The TTGA believes that the health and safety of TT is of utmost importance and we make this decision for the welfare of our players, officials, support personnel, fans and all others.”The TTGA “will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update when appropriate on a future date for the tournaments.”